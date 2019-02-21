Chicago PD: Smollett Staged Attack to Get a Raise on Empire

(Chicago Police Department: Jussie Smollett mugshot)

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett “is under arrest and in custody of detectives,” according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
During a press briefing a very somber Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who is black, said he was angry that an actor took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to advance his career. Johnson said Smollett staged the attack to increase his salary. Smollett is in custody after being accused of filing a false police report

The false police report charges carry a possible three-year prison sentence. Smollett is expected to appear in court today for a bond hearing.

