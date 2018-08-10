Chicago Police plan to crack down on large parties before they turn violent this weekend.

After one of the bloodiest weekends ever in Chicago, Police are offering a plan to halt this kind of violence moving forward.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said that officers will crack down on “large, unsanctioned street parties” of the sort that became the scene of several shootings this past weekend.

Johnson estimated 20 percent of the shooting victims this past weekend were at these kinds of parties.

74 people were shot, 12 fatally, across the city over the weekend.

Pres. Trump calls out “leadership” in Chicago over recent gun violence: “We must strengthen community bonds with law enforcement, including cities like Chicago, that have been an absolute and total disaster.” https://t.co/woIrXXNO3b pic.twitter.com/lDqpJ8a3By — ABC News (@ABC) August 9, 2018

“It feels as if we’ve become desensitized to this pattern of violence in certain parts of Chicago, and these are our fellow Americans.”@charliekirk11 talks to Chicago locals for ideas to end violence on @foxandfriends. pic.twitter.com/iJkWVm0lva — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2018

The post Chicago Police Prepare for Another Violent Weekend appeared first on 850 WFTL.