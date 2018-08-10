Chicago Police Prepare for Another Violent Weekend
By 850 WFTL
|
Aug 10, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

Chicago Police plan to crack down on large parties before they turn violent this weekend.
After one of the bloodiest weekends ever in Chicago, Police are offering a plan to halt this kind of violence moving forward.
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said that officers will crack down on “large, unsanctioned street parties” of the sort that became the scene of several shootings this past weekend.
Johnson estimated 20 percent of the shooting victims this past weekend were at these kinds of parties.
74 people were shot, 12 fatally, across the city over the weekend.

