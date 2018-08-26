Chicago Second-Story Fire Kills Eight, Injures More

Six children, two adults, and a dog are dead after a second-story Chicago home went up in flames Saturday night.

According to Chicago City Commissioner Jose Santiago, “We have not had this in many, many, many years — this amount of fatalities and injuries in one location.” He added that no smoke detectors have been found in the home.

In addition to those who were killed, two children were taken to a hospital. They include a teenager who is in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation, according to Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford.

A firefighter was also hospitalized for overexertion, but is said to be in good condition.

The blaze caused another nearby building to catch fire, although no injuries have been reported there.

According to Santiago, a nearby woman “saved a lot of lives” in the second-story fire.

Langford added, “She had just gotten home from work. She smelled it. I think she saw it. And then she started immediately knocking on doors, ringing doorbells.”

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

