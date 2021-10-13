Chicago to return to Las Vegas for February 2022 engagement

Live Nation

Chicago will return to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas next year for a limited run of shows.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform six shows at the hotel’s Venetian Theatre: February 16, 18, 19, 23, 35 and 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Monday, October 18, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, VenetianLasVegas.com, or by calling 866-641-7469. It’ll be Chicago’s fifth consecutive year playing at the venue.

In fact, Chicago just wrapped a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre last month. The Vegas venue was also the last place that Chicago played in 2020 before they had to cancel their tour plans due to the pandemic. The legendary group also has a variety of concerts scheduled in other U.S. cities through December 17.

The Venetian shows in September featured pretty much every song you’d want to hear from Chicago, from early material like “Make Me Smile,” “Saturday in the Park” and “Beginnings,” to mid-period hits like “Call On Me” and “If You Leave Me Now,” to the 1980s-era hits “You’re the Inspiration,” “Hard Habit to Break” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry.”

2022 will mark Chicago’s 55th consecutive year of touring.

