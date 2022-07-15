Chicago’s 38th album, ‘Born for This Moment,’ released today

BMG

Chicago‘s new studio album, Born for This Moment, arrived on Friday.

The 14-track collection is the band’s 38th official album and was mostly recorded remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, although the horns were laid down live at founding trumpet player Lee Loughnane‘s studio in Arizona.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are enjoying some chart success with the album’s lead single, “If This Is Goodbye,” which currently sits at #19 on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary tally.

You can check out an official music video for the upbeat pop tune on Chicago’s YouTube channel.

Born for This Moment features three songs that founding singer/keyboardist Robert Lamm co-wrote with Ides of March frontman and ex-Survivor member Jim Peterik — the title track, “Crazy Idea,” and “Our New York Time.”

Chicago fans will likely pick up on the fact that the intro to “Our New York Time” recreates the start of the band’s classic 1969 song “Beginnings.”

“That was [producer] Joe Thomas‘s idea to do that there,” Lamm notes. “Initially, I had a little trepidation about it because I always want to hear something new, but the guys felt really positive about it, so I was cool with it.”

Born for This Moment is Chicago’s first album of original material to feature singer Neil Donnell, who joined the group in 2018.

Founding Chicago trombonist James Pankow says of Donell’s contributions, “Not only is Neil a technically gifted performer, he is an amazing, multirange singer … Without a doubt, he is a big asset to the band.”

Chicago currently is on the road with founding Beach Boys member Brian Wilson‘s solo band. The trek continues Friday night in Wantagh, New York, and runs through a July 26 show in Clarkston, Michigan.

Here’s the full Born for This Moment track list:

“Born for This Moment”

“If This Is Goodbye”

“Firecracker”

“Someone Needed Me the Most”

“Our New York Time”

“Safer Harbours”

“Crazy Idea”

“Make a Man Outta Me”

“She’s Right”

“The Mermaid” (“Sereia Do Mar”)

“You’ve Got to Believe”

“For the Love”

“If This Isn’t Love”

“House on the Hill”

