Chick-fil-A Has A Brand New Delish Drink!

Chick-fil-A has a new drink to quench your thirst as the temperatures get warmer and it’s called The Frosted Key Lime.

The drink was first tested in the Austin, Texas area last year and it did so well that the chain will be adding it to menus nationwide March 18.

“The drink will be lighter than a milkshake,” boasts a press release. “but will still be creamy and sweet.”

The frosted drink will contain vanilla ice cream, lemonade, and lime flavoring, spirulina, and turmeric. Plus, if you’re working on your beach bod, there will be a drink made with diet lemonade.

What’s your go-to item on the Chick-fil-A menu? Why do you like Chick-fil-A over the other restaurants? What was your first experience like at Chick-fil-A?