The votes are in and Chick-Fil-A has been voted to have the best customer service in America.
The rankings for best customer service were based on the quality of communication, technical competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility.
Second place went to Sonic and third place went to Arby’s.
Do you agree with the survey? In your opinion, what makes good customer service?
Chick-fil-A Has the Best Customer Service in America
