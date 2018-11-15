Chick-fil-A Launches Delivery Nationwide

Chick-fil-A is bringing delivery to all of its patrons nationwide thanks to a partnership with DoorDash. As part of the rollout with DoorDash, Chick-fil-A is giving away 200,000 free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches when an order is placed with the delivery service. To receive their free sandwich, Guests can use the promo code “CFADELIVERY”. Do you sometimes avoid Chick-fil-A because of the long lines? Will you be ordering it more now with delivery available? By the way, make sure to tip your delivery guy or gal.

