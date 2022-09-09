Chick-fil-A Launching a New Autumn Spice Milkshake on Monday

Chick-Fil-A is giving fans that fall feeling with a new milkshake to celebrate the season.

After having a successful trial run in Salt Lake City, Utah, the chain announced the shake will be added to the menu starting Monday.

The Autumn Spice Milkshake features cinnamon, whipped cream, and bits of brown sugar cookies.

This is the first new milkshake flavor for Chick-Fil-A in four years, and it’s available until November 12.

