Chick-Fil-A is launching its first ever nationwide meal kit. The chicken chain’s first kit is a chicken parmesan meal kit, complete with breaded-style chicken, garlic lemon pasta, marinara sauce and Italian-style cheeses. The kit, available in grocery stores nationwide May 4th, will feed two and costs around $15. Do you think Chick-Fil-A is launching an at-home kit to combat any cash-losses during the pandemic? Which meal should Chick-Fil-A make a kit for next?