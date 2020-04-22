Chick-fil-A Now Sells Containers Of Their Sauces

No longer do you have to hoard unused packets of Chick-fil-A’s sauces after each visit. You can now just buy them for home use.

The fast-food giant announced Tuesday that customers can swing by the drive-thru or pop open the mobile app and order 8-ounce containers of your favorites like Garden Herb Ranch, Honey Mustard, Polynesian, Barbeque, and of course, the famed Chick-fil-A sauce.

According to Delish, prices may vary, but the writer picked up one for just $2.80.

Need more than a cup’s worth? Shoppers in Florida can find 16-ounce bottles on the shelves at Publix, Target, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie.

What are you whipping up in the kitchen these days?