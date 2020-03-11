Chick-fil-A Sauces Coming To A Grocery Store Near You!!!!

Have you ever wanted more Chick-fil-A sauce than you get in the drive-thru? There’s great news for you.

Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of their signature and Polynesian sauces.

The bad news? The bottles will initially be available in Florida only. Publix, Winn-Dixie, Target and Walmart locations in the state will have the sauces in stock starting in April.

The proceeds from the sale of the sauce bottles will go to Chick-fil-A’s employee scholarship fund.

What is your favorite Chick-fil-A sauce?