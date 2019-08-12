Chick-fil-A Takes New Mac & Cheese Nationwide

Chick-fil-A diners nationwide now get to experience the Mac & Cheese goodness that only five select test markets were privy to as the chain takes their latest side nationwide. Launched as a permanent part of the menu on Monday, the dish has been described by the company as “A classic macaroni and cheese recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including Cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano.” According to Chick-fil-A, patrons really took a liking to the addition, their first since 2016, noting it “passed with flying colors.” What’s your favorite fast-food side dish?