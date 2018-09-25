Child Dies After Choking on Toy at Daycare

According to a report from the Florida Department of Children and Families, a young boy has passed away just one day after choking on a toy at a daycare center.

The incident occurred Thursday at Tip Top 24 Hour Learning Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 1-year-old boy was rushed to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in critical condition with major brain damage but has since passed away on Friday.

So far no criminal charges have been filed, however, authorities are still investigating the case.

