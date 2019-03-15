Child Mauled by Pit Bull at Belle Glade Bus Stop

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says a pit bull attacked and badly bit a child’s face after he had just stepped off a school bus.
The attack happened Thursday afternoon around 2:55 p.m in the Lake Breeze Mobile Home Park near Belle Glade.

A witness says the dog first attacked the boy’s leg and as he tried to run he fell down and the dog latched on to his face.
As deputies tried to corral the pit bull, it charged at one of them and was shot and killed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors believe someone dropped the pit bull off in the neighborhood Thursday morning.
They feel the owner no longer wanted the dog, which allowed this tragedy to happen.
A spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the victim will need plastic surgery.

