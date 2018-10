A 12-year-old rapper famous for appearing on ‘Ellen’ was charged with disorderly conduct after selling his CDs without permission in a Georgia mall.

Footage taken displays Rapper Lil C-Note being grabbed by a cop.

In the video the cop tells the pre-teen, “you’re gonna go to a youth detention center if you don’t stop.”

The incident which on Oct. 6 is reportedly under investigation.

