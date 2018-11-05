Child Shoots Grandmother After Being Told to Clean Up Room

Authorities in Arizona are currently investigating a murder-suicide committed by an 11-year-old boy after he was told to clean up his room.

The incident occurred Saturday around 5:00 pm in Litchfield Park, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the child’s grandfather, the boy had been told multiple times that day to clean up his room by his grandparents, however, the boy was being “stubborn” and refused to do so.

In the evening when the child was asked once again to clean his room, he instead accessed one of his grandfathers guns and shot his grandmother in the back of the head as she and her husband sat on the couch watching tv.

The grandfather told police that he then chased the boy around the house for a little bit before returning to the room where his wife was shot to attempt to render aid and call the police.

The grandfather then said that as he was rendering aid to his wife, he heard another gunshot from the upstairs bedrooms and discovered the boy had fatally shot himself.

It is unclear how the child gained access to his grandfather’s guns, however, the incident is still under investigation.

It was also reported that the grandparents had full custody of the child at the time of the incident.