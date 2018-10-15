Child Starts Fire After being Left at Home Alone

Authorities have arrested a woman after an 11-year-old started a fire while he was left at home alone.

The incident occurred Saturday in Deland, Florida.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s department says they responded to a house fire to find an injured child inside the home. When authorities ask the child what happened, the child told them that he was using the stove to light pieces of paper on fire when he accidentally dropped a piece of paper and the bedroom caught on fire.

Officials extinguished the fire and inspected the home which they said was in deplorable condition.

60-year-old Mary Romines who was in charge of the child at the time was arrested and charged with child neglect. The child was then turned over to state officials. It is unclear how the two are related.

