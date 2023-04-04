Children of Melissa Etheridge, Sammy Hagar featured in trailer for Paramount+ show ‘Family Legacy’

Courtesy Paramount+

Melissa Etheridge’s daughter Bailey and Sammy Hagar’s son Andrew are among the celebrity offspring featured in the upcoming Paramount+ docuseries Family Legacy.

The show, originally announced last December as an MTV project, features the children of famous musicians “reliving some of entertainment’s most iconic moments and giving viewers an intimate look at their favorite artists.”

A new trailer for the series is out now, in which Bailey is heard describing herself as “the OG lesbian baby.” Bailey’s mom is Etheridge’s ex Julie Cypher, and her biological father is the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby, who was the former couple’s sperm donor.

Family Legacy premieres April 25 and also features the children of the late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, Brandy, Boyz II Men and more.

