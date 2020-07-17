‘Child’s Play’ the TV Series Is Coming Soon

It’s just been announced that a “Child’s Play” TV series will be coming to a television near you. Chucky will come to SyFy and USA Networks in 2021. If that’s getting you excited, you really need to hold on to your seat for the teaser trailer that has been released along with the announcement. “Child’s Play” creator Don Mancini has been working on the series since 2018. The original movie hit theaters in 1988. Will you be checking out the new “Child’s Play” series? What was your favorite “Child’s Play” film?