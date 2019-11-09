Chili’s Baby Back Rib Candle?! I’m In!

Your entire house could smell like baby back ribs if you order food from Chili’s. We’re talking about weeks after you make the order!

If you get Chili’s delivered from their website or app, you can win some gear including a baby back rib-scented candle.

To win, post your meal on social media and tag Chili’s.

The lucky ones will win a Chili’s starter kit that includes the candle, doormat, TV tray and chip-clip. The sweepstakes runs through November 14th.

Do you have any interesting smelling candles in your home?