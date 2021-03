Planning your next margarita night? You might want to stop by Chili’s for some good drinks for your next house party.

That’s right, select Chili’s restaurants are now selling one-gallon bags of margarita just in time for your next soiree you just have to supply the glasses with the salted rim.

You can pick up the gallon bags for $40, but on March 13 the cocktail will be available for $30.

What’s your favorite margarita?