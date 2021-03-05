Chipotle Make Up Is Here

Chipotle just teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics to create a line of makeup that will help you look just like a delicious burrito. The line includes . . . Eyeshadow with 12, quote, “Chipotle ingredient” shades, including things like corn salsa, white and brown rice, guac, fajita onions, and black and pinto beans. Lip gloss that’s the color of the hot salsa. A face sponge that looks like an avocado. And a makeup bag that looks like a bag of Chipotle’s chips. If you’re interested, the items go on sale Wednesday at ChipotleGoods.com. They range from $8 to $18 each.