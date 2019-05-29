Chipotle Will Be Live Tweeting $1 Million Worth of Free Burritos Throughout the NBA Finals

You can get your Chipotle fix during the NBA finals.

The fast food restaurant is giving away $1 million worth of free burritos.

All you have to do is keep up with how many times the announcer, commentator and sideline reporter mentions the word free.

Follow Chipotle on Twitter, look for a special code and then text 888222 to get instructions on how to get your free burrito.

You can find more information on the contest at chipotle.com.

Will you be playing along for a free burrito?