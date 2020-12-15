Chocolate Chip Tops The List Of Holiday Cookies! 🍪

When it comes to holiday baking — you probably have the family favorites that you make year after year.

But, now an official survey (by OnePoll) is out to see where your favorites rank among America’s most popular holiday cookies.

Here you go:

#5 – Snickerdoodles

#4 – Gingerbread

#3 – Sugar

#2 – Peanut Butter

#1 – Chocolate Chip!

The survey also found what pies people will be serving up: #1 is pumpkin pie followed by good old apple pie at #2.

If you could only have one sweet treat throughout the entire holiday season, what would you pick?