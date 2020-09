If you’ve eaten more chocolate during the pandemic, you’re not alone.

The National Confectioners Association announced a spike in demand for chocolate during the COVID-19 crisis.

Chocolate sales surpassed all other candy from March through August.

While the overall candy market grew by 3.8 percent, non-premium chocolate expanded by 5.5 percent and premium chocolate sales rose by 12.5 percent.

What have you eaten more of during the pandemic? For me…..EVERYTHING!