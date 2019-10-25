Chocolate Themed Cruise Coming in 2020 If you love cruises and you love chocolate, you’re going to love the new chocolate-themed cruise that’s set to sail next year. The Eurochocolate cruise will be an eight-day adventure dedicated to chocolate through a collaboration of companies. The cruise will begin from Italy on April 16, 2020, and will make stops in Barcelona, Genoa, Palma de Mallorca, Malta, and Catania. There will be loads of chocolate-themed activities along with some of the world’s most famous chocolate artisans. What’s the most memorable trip you’ve ever taken?