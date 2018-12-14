Chris Christie Declines White House Chief of Staff Position

Former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie turned down the White House chief of staff role on Friday. This makes Christie the latest high-profile candidate who’s no longer in the running for the once highly coveted position. Christie released a statement on Friday afternoon where he wrote, “It’s an honor to have the President consider me as he looks to choose a new White House chief-of-staff. However, I’ve told the President that now is not the right time for me or my family to undertake this serious assignment.”

The next person chosen will be Trump’s third chief of staff in less than two years. The effort to find a replacement for John Kelly, the current chief-of-staff has suffered some setbacks this week. Trump’s top pick earlier this week was Nick Ayers, chief of staff to Vice President Pence, who declined the offer.

Christie was one of Trump’s opponents in the GOP presidential primary in 2016. He later dropped out bus still endorsed Trump.