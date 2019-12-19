Chris Daughtry releases his version of Sia's "Alive" from 'The Masked Singer' finale

Lisa Rose/FOX

Lisa Rose/FOX On Wednesday night, Chris Daughtry was revealed as the Rottweiler on the season two finale of The Masked Singer, and he performed a version of Sia's song "Alive." Now, he's officially released his cover of the song.

"I’ve always loved 'Alive' by Sia and have always wanted to cover it in some capacity," Chris says in a statement. "When I was trying to figure out what song I would do if I ever made it to the finale, I remember saying something about how ‘alive’ I felt when I was in the costume, and it hit me like a bolt of lightning: ‘"Alive!" That’s exactly what I feel. It says it all. That’s the song!'"

"There was no question. It really summed up my entire experience on the show," he adds.

Coming off The Masked Singer -- where many viewers guessed his identity weeks ago -- Chris and his band Daughtry have announced new spring 2020 headline dates. The tour kicks off March 31 in West Wendover, NV and wraps up May 9 in Rutland, VT. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET at DaughtryOfficial.com.

Daughtry recently signed a new record deal and are working on the follow-up to 2018's Cage to Rattle.

In other Sia-adjacent news, during Wednesday night's Survivor finale, she continued her tradition of giving her favorite contestants on the show cash prizes. According to People, the superfan gave Elaine Stott and Janet Carbin $100,000, while Jamal Shipman received $15,000.

