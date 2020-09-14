Chris Evans’ ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Mark Ruffalo Reveals ‘Silver Lining’ Over Accidental Photo Leak

Chris Evans aka Capt America was trending on Saturday. He posted a video of his family playing a game of Heads Up. It was a screen recording so when the video was done it showed images of his camera roll. That’s when his ‘Winter Soldier’ was accidentally revealed. His Avenger’s co-star, Mark Ruffalo tweeted, bro, while Trump is in office there is nothing you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See…silver lining. Have you ever mistakingly sent someone a NSFW text or picture meant for someone else? Have you ever uploaded a photo on social media that was meant to be a text?