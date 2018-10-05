Chris Evans Retires From Playing Captain America: It’s Been “An Honor”

Filming has officially wrapped on Avengers 4 and with it, the apparent end of Chris Evans playing the role of Captain America.

Evans took to Twitter: “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

The cast of the movie has been particularly tight with Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Evans all getting a matching tattoo.

Will somebody else be playing Evans or does this mean Captain America will be killed off in the next installment of the film?