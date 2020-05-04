Chris Harrison says tonight's 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart' is unlike he's ever seen

ABC/Stewart Cook

ABC/Stewart CookIf you thought the drama was thick on last week's episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart, wait until you see what's in store for tonight because it's going to be a wild ride.

"It's unbelievable, if you aren't watching this show, you must if you are watching. You have to see Monday night," Host Chris Harrison dished to ABC Audio. "It's unlike anything I've ever seen on any of our franchises."

As for what makes tonight's episode so explosive, he says it comes down to four volatile factors, "The Julia and Brandon and Sheridan and Savannah of it all."

However, Harrison did reveal that one person in the bunch left him completely slack-jawed during the episode. "Julia alone -- I don't think we've ever had a female character like this," he disclosed, adding that he has a hard time describing her because "The amount of self unaware-ness is astounding to me."

Besides an extra heaping on delicious drama, Harrison adds that tonight's celebrity guest judge will be a real treat: Toni Braxton.

"Toni Braxton is awesome," he gushed. "I mean, she's a diva. She is a true diva."

As for whether or not she'll go toe to toe with some competitors, Harrison remained coy. Instead, he teased that she came to play, "When she's moved, it's amazing. When she's not, it's just as good...if not better."

Harrison says it's all in how she carefully words her constructive criticism, elaborating, "If you didn't move the needle, she'll let you know."

While he didn't reveal who failed to impress the "Un-Break My Heart" songstress, he simply detailed that the exchange "was pretty awesome."

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

