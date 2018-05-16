Chris Hemsworth Hints He May Not Be Done Playing Thor

Did Chris Hemsworth just clue us in to the future of Thor? With the huge success of the Avengers franchise, it would make lots of sense to keep it going. In an Instagram video thanking fans in China for their support in making Infinity War the “biggest superhero film opening ever”, Hemsworth then dropped a little hint. While Hemsworth’s contract with the studio will be up after the release of Avengers 4 in 2019, he said, “We’re going to keep trying to crank them out for you, if you let us.” Do you think Marvel will keep the movies coming as long as fans keep going? Could there be another Thor in the works?

