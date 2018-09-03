Chris Hemsworth Starring in ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth is set to star in his first film on Netflix titled, ‘Dhaka.’
The film, set in India, has Hemsworth playing a man who battles with emotional turmoil while trying to rescue a kidnapped boy.
The director of the film, Joe Russo, is very familiar with Hemsworth as the two previously worked together on ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’
There’s no word yet on the release date.
How do you feel about this film’s story? Do you prefer Netflix or movie theaters?

