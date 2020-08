Sources say Chris Hemsworth is being looked at for the lead role in a Mad Max prequel. Warner Brothers is allegedly swooning over Hemsworth to play a character named Dementus. Dementus is described as “breathtakingly handsome. An angel’s face, scarred by a deep forehead wound stitched together with shiny chrome staples.” Nothing official has come from Warner Brothers or Hemsworth. When someone like Hemsworth plays an iconic character like Thor, is it hard to see them playing a different role?