Chris Hemsworth Wants To Remake “Three Amigos?” Chris Hemsworth wants to reunite with his Marvel buddies for a buddy comedy. Speaking at ACE Comic-Con Chicago last weekend, Hemsworth said he would love to do more work with Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Evans. The movie he might choose for them to do may not have been what you were thinking of. Hemsworth told the audience, “That was so sad about kind of finishing Endgame, was just were we ever going to get to hang out again? And I immediately started thinking, “What else could we do?” We could remake the Three Amigos or something.” The original film was released in 1986 and starred Chevy Chase, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. Do you think Hemsworth was just kidding? What kind of movie would you like to see all of them in?