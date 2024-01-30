Chris Pratt Is Mr. P

Katherine Schwarzenegger says husband Chris Pratt’s facial hair is part of a new role for the actor: the Pringles mascot, Mr. P.

In a social media post, Schwarzenegger showed some pictures of a mustachioed Pratt and wrote, “Now all of you get to find out the reason I’ve been putting up with @prattprattpratt’s intense mustache for so many months. It’s something I’ve come to know all too well and was present at far too many milestone moments. He’s the man behind the mysterious @pringlesmustache.”

Pratt will play the role in an upcoming Super Bowl ad.

Pringles also released a teaser for the commercial that shows Pratt facing off with a Pringles can.

What’s your favorite Chris Pratt role?