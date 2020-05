Chris Pratt has a new gig with Amazon. The actor will play Navy Seal Cmdr. James Reece bent on revenge in a series called ‘The Terminal List’ that will stream on Amazon. In the series, Reece finds out the truth about how his team was killed during the battle and seeks out those that did him wrong. There’s no release date for ‘The Terminal List’ right now. What’s been your favorite Chris Pratt movie?