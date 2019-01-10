Chris Rock Will Not Host the Oscars Again

Now that Kevin Hart has officially said no to host the Academy Awards, attention turns to who will take the Oscar stage.

It won’t be former Oscar host Chris Rock. Rock hosted in 2005 and 2016.

Rock told the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, “I’m not doing it g–dammit. You’re not getting me!”

Rock recommended that Steve Martin host the show. Martin was in the audience when Rock made the request.

So, who do you think should host the Oscars?