Chris Tucker “All In” for ‘Rush Hour 4’

After Jackie Chan revealed that Rush Hour 4 is in development, Chris Tucker said he was ready to get to work.

During an interview about his part in the upcoming movie Air, Tucker mentioned that the fourth film is part of his workload.

“I love working with Jackie,” said Tucker during the interview.

The talk of a fourth film has been going on for years, and now the elements for a fourth film seem to be coming together.

Which of the three Rush Hour films is the best and worst?