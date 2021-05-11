Chrissie Hynde Details New Bob Dylan Covers Album “Standing in the Doorway”

This is going to be awesome!! Any chance I can have a little more Chrissie in my life is a good thing!

There are nine songs in total on the album, and Hynde recorded each one during the coronavirus pandemic with some help from her Pretenders bandmate James Walbourne.

According to a press release, the whole thing was created “almost entirely by text message,” with Walbourne recording an idea on his phone, Hynde adding her vocals in a response, and then both passing their takes along to producer Tchad Blake (U2, Arctic Monkeys, Fiona Apple) to mix everything together.

(Consequence.net)