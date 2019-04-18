Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Twitter Troll Who Called Her ‘Chubby’ and a ‘Fatty’

Whoever decided to call out Chrissy Teigen on Twitter, had no idea what they were in for. Teigen is known for her clapbacks and she didn’t disappoint when a Twitter troll called her “chubby” and a “fatty.”

The troll attacked her weight along with her political stances and Chrissy’s response was classy and to the point and we love it, “I hate to say this but…you are not a small person? also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt,” Chrissy tweeted back.

Who is your favorite clapback queen? How do you handle online criticism?