Chrissy Teigen Makes an Interesting Revelation

Think about your current relationship/marriage… Did you go to bed with that person on the first night you met? Chrissy Teigen says she did just that when it came to John Legend.

On Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the model told Andy Cohen: “I closed the deal the first night.”

Teigen told her story of meeting Legend back in 2006 when they met on the set of his video for the song “stereo.” She believed there was chemistry immediately.

Have you ever been on a date with somebody and immediately knew they were “the one?” Is that rational behavior?