Christian couple stunned after charged with murder in baby’s death

A Christian couple from Michigan has been charged with murder in the death of their daughter Mary.

Seth Welch and his wife, Tatiana, both 27, are accused of starving the 10-month-old to death.

The infant was found dead at the family home on August 2.

An autopsy revealed baby Mary’s death was malnutrition and dehydration due to neglect by adult caregivers.

The couple reportedly told police they noticed their baby was “skinny and underweight a month ago but did not seek medical attention because of their religious beliefs and mistrust in medicine and the government.”

Seth and Tatiana could not contain their emotions as the judge read aloud the charges at a hearing on Wednesday.

Tatiana wept as Seth’s jaw dropped.

