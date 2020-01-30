Christina Aguilera and Shania Twain star in ad for new Las Vegas slogan

ABC/Image Group LAChristina Aguilera and Shania Twain are among the performers starring in a new ad spot promoting Las Vegas’ new slogan, “What Happens Here, Happens Only Here.”

The two stars know first-hand how magical the city can be: Christina has her Vegas residency The Xperience, while Shania is currently in the midst of her Let’s Go residency.

“Las Vegas stages have been graced for decades by the greatest legends of all time and it’s a privilege to be invited to join a community of such a diverse live performance history,” Shania says in a statement. “There is no greater place on earth to perform my music.”

The ad campaign also features rock legends Aerosmith.

Christina’s Las Vegas residency resumes at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 26. After Christina wraps her string of shows on March 6, Shania resumes her residency at the same theater on March 13.

