Christina Aguilera Drops New ‘Reflection’ Video for 2020′s ‘Mulan,’ Hits Epic Final Note!

Christina Aguilera has re-recorded her classic song, “Reflection” and dropped a new video for the 2020 version of Mulan coming to Disney+ next month. Aguilera’s new version of the song breathes new life and energy into her classic. Aguilera says the song represents, “exciting and new chapters & energy for me.” Aguilera did a new video for the song and her ending note is why we love Christina Aguilera so much. Catch the live-action version of Mulan on Disney+ on September 4th. What is your favorite Christina Aguilera song?