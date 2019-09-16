Christina Aguilera extends Las Vegas residency through March 2020

Denise TruscelloChristina Aguilera is offering her fans even more of her Xperience.

The singer's Las Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, has been extended through March 2020 with the addition of ten dates.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale starting Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. PT; fan pre sales start Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office.

The ten performances begin December 27 and wrap up March 6. One dollar of every ticket purchased is donated to The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for women and children in crisis in Southern Nevada.

Here are Christina's new dates:

Dec. 2019: 27, 28, 30, 31

Feb. 2020: 26, 28, 29

March 2020: 4, 5, 6

And here are the previously announced dates:

Sept. 2019: 20, 21, 24, 27, 28

Oct. 2019: 2, 4, 5

