Christina Aguilera extends Las Vegas residency through March 2020

Christina Aguilera is offering her fans even more of her Xperience.
The singer's Las Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, has been extended through March 2020 with the addition of ten dates.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale starting Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. PT; fan pre sales start Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office.
The ten performances begin December 27 and wrap up March 6. One dollar of every ticket purchased is donated to The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for women and children in crisis in Southern Nevada.
Here are Christina's new dates:
Dec. 2019: 27, 28, 30, 31
Feb. 2020: 26, 28, 29
March 2020: 4, 5, 6
And here are the previously announced dates:
Sept. 2019: 20, 21, 24, 27, 28
Oct. 2019: 2, 4, 5
