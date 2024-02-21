Christina Aguilera Hosting Airbnb VIP Weekend

Christina Aguilera and Airbnb have partnered to bring fans a weekend they will never forget, a weekend at a luxury Airbnb off the Strip for a two-night stay.

Up to four guests will attend her show at Voltaire, and Christina will continue to stay in a suite at The Venetian.

The description in the release says the stay includes:

— A “night in,” with one-on-one time with the “Dirrty” singer, with craft cocktails, open (or, “uncensored”) conversations and photo opps.

— A private burlesque lesson by Sarah Mitchell, who has designed dance for Aguilera for more than a decade.

— A glam session with Aguilera’s “glam team.”

— A boudoir photo shoot “to embrace your inner goddess.”

— Dinner at Aguilera’s favorite restaurant on the Strip.

— VIP seats to see Aguilera’s Voltaire performance.

— Products from Aguilera’s sexual-wellness brand, Playground. A home version of the game, as it were.

Bookings open at 10 a.m. Pacific time Thursday at airbnb.com/xtina. No prices are listed, as Airbnb does not provide price points, and fans are responsible for their transportation to and from Las Vegas.

