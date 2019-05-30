Christina Aguilera on new "Xperience" residency: “Vegas is coming at the perfect time for me”

Live Nation/Caesars EntertainmentChristina Aguilera is gearing up to debut her first ever Las Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, Friday.

She tells People magazine that the residency is coming “at the perfect time” for her following her Liberation album and tour, but she’s still nervous about opening night.

“I’ll totally be nervous, but I think nerves are part of the exciting chemistry and build-up and adrenaline that makes a show that much more impactful,” Christina says. “It’s going to be a really special moment!”

As for why heading to Vegas was the right move, Christina explains that after leaving The Voice, she needed to find her inner artist again.

“I wanted to get grounded again in my artist body, and that’s what I did with Liberation,” she says. “Moving on to this era, it’s just an exciting time of fresh energy. Vegas is coming at the perfect time for me.”

Christina Aguilera: The Xperience will kick off at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The first 16 shows will take place through June, September and October.

Christina follows fellow pop artists Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys, who have also had successful Vegas residencies.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.