Christina Aguilera performs "Reflection" and becomes a Disney Legend

ABC/ Pawel KaminskiChristina Aguilera was honored as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, and she surprised the audience by performing “Reflection” from 1998’s Mulan.

After belting out the song, she later returned to the stage to give an acceptance speech.

“This is way cooler than a Grammy, I just have to say!” she told the cheering crowd. “Thank you, [Disney CEO] Bob Iger. This is tremendous. You don’t understand. I may be the ultimate Disney fan.”

She added, “Thank you so much for this amazing honor. I love this. This is so special, I’m like shaking… I’ve been holding back tears all day.”

Christina talked about how she started her career on the Mickey Mouse Club with the likes of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake and discussed recording “Reflection,” which coincided with her first record deal. Now, she says she shares the world of Disney with her children.

“To snuggle with my kids on the couch and just be under blankets and be captivated by these amazing worlds that Disney creates is so incredible,” Christina said. “The world of Disney has made me feel like anything was possible at that young of an age. If I could imagine it, I could do it.”

Also inducted as Disney Legends today were Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Ming-Na Wen.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

